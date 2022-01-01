MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $636.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $612.69. The company had a trading volume of 149,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,277. MSCI has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 74.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $632.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $611.41.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,757. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in MSCI by 18.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in MSCI by 5.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

