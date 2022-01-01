Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €64.56 ($73.37).

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABI shares. Barclays set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($64.77) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

