Brokerages Set Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Target Price at $36.60

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

CAG stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $34.15. 1,704,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,888. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Conagra Brands by 5.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in Conagra Brands by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 103,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,804 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 639,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

