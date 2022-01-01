$397.54 Million in Sales Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will report $397.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $398.08 million and the lowest is $397.00 million. Kforce reported sales of $354.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $75.22. 93,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,918. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kforce has a 1-year low of $41.92 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day moving average of $65.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $347,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,381 shares of company stock worth $5,504,824. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,932,000 after acquiring an additional 498,443 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Kforce by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,331,000 after purchasing an additional 180,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kforce by 660.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 160,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,786,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

