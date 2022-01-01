Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.24.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Raymond James began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,106. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

