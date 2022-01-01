Analysts Set BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) PT at $31.36

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.73.

BRBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.53. 697,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,244. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

