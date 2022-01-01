$606.35 Million in Sales Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to report sales of $606.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $608.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $604.00 million. MYR Group reported sales of $607.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,902. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $121.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $355,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $1,421,512.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,058 shares of company stock worth $5,303,882 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth $152,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

