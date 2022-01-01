Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.60.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,144 shares of company stock worth $1,520,288 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $32.79. 1,498,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,099. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48. Equitable has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.66.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 6.81%.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.
