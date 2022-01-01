Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,144 shares of company stock worth $1,520,288 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,968,000 after buying an additional 1,726,223 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Equitable by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,168,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,222,000 after buying an additional 386,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equitable by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,028,000 after buying an additional 252,471 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Equitable by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,784,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,080,000 after buying an additional 237,890 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,661,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,834,000 after buying an additional 366,861 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $32.79. 1,498,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,099. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48. Equitable has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

