Analysts Set Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Price Target at $38.00

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

NYSE:OHI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,849. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.