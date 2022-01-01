Brokerages Set Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Target Price at $117.57

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Appian alerts:

NASDAQ APPN traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.21. 430,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,060. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.95.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Appian by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,472,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Appian by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Appian by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Appian by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Appian by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares during the period. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.