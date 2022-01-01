REVV 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.64 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. REVV has a market cap of $43.04 million and $1.64 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, REVV has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00044237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005336 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV (REVV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

