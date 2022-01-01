UniMex Network Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $30,824.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000791 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00059747 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,731.55 or 0.07861594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00075466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00055528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,476.70 or 1.00023374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007911 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,759 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

