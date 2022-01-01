Zacks: Analysts Expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.41 Million

Brokerages forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post sales of $207.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $211.10 million. Perficient posted sales of $162.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $753.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $751.90 million to $757.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $910.01 million, with estimates ranging from $879.10 million to $930.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.29. The stock had a trading volume of 247,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,979. Perficient has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.17. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.84, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $45,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth about $1,549,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 13.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 38,541 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

