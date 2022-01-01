Nasdacoin Hits Market Cap of $77,086.20 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $77,086.20 and $9,211.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 43.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,856,570 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

