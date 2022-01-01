JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 362,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $59,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $158.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.77 and a one year high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $467.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

