Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives $155.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDD. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Macquarie began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,575,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698,071. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -728.75 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.