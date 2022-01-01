Analysts Set Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT at $7.29

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.29.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

SIRI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 16,640,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,859,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 90.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,870,000 after buying an additional 9,990,537 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,794,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 16,943.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,939,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,104 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

