THORChain Price Tops $7.36 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for $7.36 or 0.00015481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.90 billion and $29.03 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00059433 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.81 or 0.07846732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00075317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00055457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,508.78 or 0.99868031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007901 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 258,210,215 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

