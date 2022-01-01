One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in One Stop Systems by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. 23.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSS traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. 144,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,032. The stock has a market cap of $92.40 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.