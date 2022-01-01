One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.
In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.
OSS traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. 144,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,032. The stock has a market cap of $92.40 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $9.50.
One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
One Stop Systems Company Profile
One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.
Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.