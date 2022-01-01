Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:BROS traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.91. The stock had a trading volume of 519,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.60. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

