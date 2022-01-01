$65.08 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will announce $65.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.30 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $38.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $241.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.10 million to $247.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $344.22 million, with estimates ranging from $299.70 million to $383.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOVA. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.92. 1,476,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $57.70.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

