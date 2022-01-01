Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Receives GBX 3,742.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,742.50 ($50.31).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SDR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($49.74) to GBX 3,930 ($52.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,675 ($49.40) price objective on shares of Schroders in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Schroders alerts:

Shares of SDR stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,560 ($47.86). 42,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,949. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,563.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,613.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. Schroders has a 52 week low of GBX 3,245 ($43.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,913 ($52.60). The company has a market capitalization of £10.06 billion and a PE ratio of 18.00.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.