Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.8% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 30.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 29.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.79. The company had a trading volume of 250,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.73. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $86.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Communities will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

