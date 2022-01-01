1ST Source Bank Buys 90 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $254.77 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $201.88 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

