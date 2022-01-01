Kendall Capital Management Purchases 200 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VNQ stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

