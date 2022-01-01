Pecaut & CO. Buys 3,195 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pecaut & CO. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $294.11 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.71. The company has a market capitalization of $735.28 billion, a PE ratio of 90.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

