Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $82.13 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $82,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after purchasing an additional 290,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after purchasing an additional 709,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,484,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,730,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,667 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.50 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $209.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

