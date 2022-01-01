XTRABYTES Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $204,489.06 and $4.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

