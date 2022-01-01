Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at $56,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at $230,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.85. 78,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

