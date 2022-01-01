One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. 23.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSS traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,032. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $92.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.97.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

