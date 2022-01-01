Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.40 Million

Brokerages expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will post $30.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.50 million and the lowest is $30.30 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $31.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $125.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.30 million to $126.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $120.10 million, with estimates ranging from $118.30 million to $121.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 102.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CIVB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,852. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

