Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ECIFY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

ECIFY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.25. 20,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,681. Electricité de France has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.1205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 4.26%.

About Electricité de France

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

