$101.25 Million in Sales Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will report $101.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics posted sales of $85.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year sales of $368.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $366.80 million to $370.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $414.68 million, with estimates ranging from $393.50 million to $435.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,281,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,201,000 after purchasing an additional 58,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,429,000 after purchasing an additional 179,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,809,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 38,105 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,836,000 after purchasing an additional 110,383 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 853,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

CORT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.80. 998,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $31.18.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.