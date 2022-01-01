Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.42.

BEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,423,000 after purchasing an additional 867,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,624,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,136,000 after acquiring an additional 249,471 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,218,000 after acquiring an additional 130,361 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,479,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,523,000 after acquiring an additional 533,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.79. 313,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average is $37.89. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.50%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

