Belt Tops 24-Hour Volume of $25.90 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00059890 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.38 or 0.07861221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00075341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,424.58 or 0.99726440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00053697 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007909 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.