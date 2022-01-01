GoMining token (GMT) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.05 Million

GoMining token (CURRENCY:GMT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One GoMining token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoMining token has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. GoMining token has a total market capitalization of $64.03 million and $2.05 million worth of GoMining token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00043160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005392 BTC.

GoMining token Coin Profile

GMT is a coin. GoMining token’s total supply is 200,885,692 coins and its circulating supply is 146,895,238 coins. GoMining token’s official Twitter account is @GMT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury Protocol enables the creation of decentralized communication platforms. Mercury Protocol integrated platforms will be able to integrate Global Messaging Tokens (GMT) into their ecosystem. GMT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on these ecosystems. “

GoMining token Coin Trading

