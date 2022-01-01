Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at $14,394,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Square by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 11.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $161.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.69 and a 200 day moving average of $236.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.39. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,806 shares of company stock valued at $18,092,716 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. TheStreet downgraded Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.66.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

