Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.31. 209,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,751. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.91 and a beta of 2.53.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -1,169.14%.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,324,000 after purchasing an additional 52,959 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after purchasing an additional 331,032 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,462,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,727,000 after purchasing an additional 289,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,309,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,459,000 after purchasing an additional 267,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

