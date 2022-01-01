Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,029 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.45.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $268.07 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $269.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.65 and a 200-day moving average of $244.61. The company has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.