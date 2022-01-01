WaykiChain (WICC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.95 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $36.69 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

