Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Lifted by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.7% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $19,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN opened at $188.47 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.76 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.74.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.