Brokerages Anticipate Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $723.13 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will report sales of $723.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $717.78 million to $730.30 million. Americold Realty Trust posted sales of $523.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLD. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.79. 1,300,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.21. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -293.32%.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3,705.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

