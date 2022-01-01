ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.76. 1,202,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,208. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average of $57.69. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after buying an additional 2,726,075 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 452.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,391,000 after buying an additional 1,904,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,395,843,000 after buying an additional 1,740,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,764,000 after buying an additional 1,273,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

