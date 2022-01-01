Brokerages Set Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Target Price at $26.00

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:CRCT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 140,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,442. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86. Cricut has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,952 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $45,950.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $238,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,222,091 shares of company stock valued at $29,586,834 and sold 131,449 shares valued at $3,336,876.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

