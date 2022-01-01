zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Receives €365.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €365.33 ($415.15).

ZO1 has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baader Bank set a €480.00 ($545.45) price objective on zooplus in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €480.00 ($545.45) price objective on zooplus in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €480.00 ($545.45) price objective on zooplus in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €470.00 ($534.09) price objective on zooplus in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

ETR:ZO1 traded down €0.60 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €479.80 ($545.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €479.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €403.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.62. zooplus has a twelve month low of €162.40 ($184.55) and a twelve month high of €491.80 ($558.86). The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -636.34.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

