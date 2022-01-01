Todd Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $19,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,705,821,000 after acquiring an additional 231,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after acquiring an additional 649,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after acquiring an additional 501,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,917 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,031,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSX opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.19. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

