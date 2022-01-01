General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in General Mills by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in General Mills by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $67.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,925 shares of company stock worth $4,310,696. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

