Redd Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,436.92 or 0.99984636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00076412 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00033960 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.73 or 0.01150259 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00022691 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002124 BTC.

About Redd

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

