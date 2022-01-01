DerivaDAO Market Cap Hits $117.51 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $4.50 or 0.00009492 BTC on popular exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $117.51 million and approximately $953,877.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00059688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.51 or 0.07869269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00074860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,343.78 or 0.99788306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00053823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007918 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

