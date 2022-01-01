mStable USD 1-Day Volume Reaches $186,642.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002124 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $186,642.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,436.92 or 0.99984636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00076412 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00033960 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $545.73 or 0.01150259 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00022691 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

